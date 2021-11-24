Silver Creek senior Kynidi Mason Striverson led the girls' basketball team to a trio of victories last week. First, the 5-foot-8 stat-stuffing point guard tallied a game-high 24 points in the Dragons' 54-47 win over Charlestown on Wednesday. She followed that up with 10 points in Creek's narrow 41-37 victory over visiting Jeffersonville on Friday night before netting a game-high 23 points in a 64-39 win at New Albany on Saturday night.
For the week, the University of Evansville-signee averaged 19 points a game for the Class 3A defending state champs. Striverson carried that momentum over into Monday night, when she eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career.
Third-ranked Silver Creek (6-0) visits North Harrison on Wednesday night.
