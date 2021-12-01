Voting is now open for the Baptist Health Athlete of the Month.
June 2021 Obituaries
Memorial service December 11, 2 p.m., Leppert Mortuary-Nora, Indianapolis, visitation following. NAHS graduate. Coach, teacher, businessman. Survivors include New Albany sisters Betty Bertrand, Bonnie Wilcox, Barbara Davisson and families. Full obituary at Dignity Memorial Benbrook.
Linda Lou (Hager) Clabo, 76, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at her home. The daughter of Clyde and Margaret Cleo Hager, Linda was born April 13, 1945 in New Albany, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Zelda Knight. Linda retired from Colgate Palmolive after 37 …
Anna Louise Ruddell, 91, entered eternal life on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Westminster Village in Clarksville, IN. She was born on January 1, 1930 to the late Henry and Anna Smiley (Shrewsberry) in Breckinridge County, KY. Anna was a homemaker and member of the Gospel Tabernacle Church of…
