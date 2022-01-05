Vote now for December's Baptist Health Athlete of the Month
Frances C. Wiseman, 100, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana passed away on January 3, 2022 at Providence Retirement Home in New Albany. She was born on January 20, 1921 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Cammie and Amelia (Schlaugater) Carpenter. Frances was a member of St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic …
