Vote now for the February Athlete of the Month
Local jeweler Dawn Middleton crafts pieces out of silver, stones, and found materials. Some of her work is on display at Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery in New Albany.
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Allean Mary Crowe, 80, passed away on Thursday, March 03, 2022. She was born in Jeffersonville, and was a 1960 graduate of Jeffersonville High School. She was a member of the Tri County Shrine Club, VFW Post 1832 in Clarksville and a member of Colgate Baptist Church. She was preceded in deat…
Mass of Christian burial, August M. Reiter, 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Visitation, Naville & Seabrook Oak Street Chapel, 4 - 8 p.m. Monday. Contributions, St. Anthony's Church.
Most Popular
Articles
- IUS prof charged after police uncover 'very large' mushroom grow operation
- 12-year-old owns, operates lucrative trading card business in New Albany
- Keep Sellersburg Small movement grows, town invites discussion
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Floyd survives, Jeff rolls
- New Albany man sentenced for child molestation
- Reflections of a father: Parent writes about agony of losing daughter to suicide
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Hornets cleaned up this season
- Harrison County man charged with child seduction
- Landowners owed payouts for Rails to Trails project
- Man arrested on felony drug charges in Floyd County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.