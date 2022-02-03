Vote now for the January Baptist Health Athlete of the Month
In today's show we meet Major the groundhog and we prepare for the upcoming winter storm.
Cameron Hobbs went from the stage at New Albany High School to the stage on Broadway.
Floyd Central's Savanna Liddle
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Christy Ann Frazier, 50, passed away on January 28, 2022, in Louisville, KY. She is survived by her husband, Ronnie; parents, Ray and Judy McDonner; children, Josh, Seth and Chelsea.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Albany officer dead in apparent murder-suicide
- Riverview Tower demolition planned for summer
- Jeffersonville teenager sells customized, tie-dye T-shirts in Green Tree Mall
- Clark County Health Department investigating complaint over COVID testing site
- Chief says NAPD officer in murder-suicide had no reprimands while with department
- Rasmussen joins Leadership Southern Indiana team
- BOYS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Floyd wins 7th straight game
- Clarksville meal prep business holds grand opening
- Houchin to resign from state Senate next month
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Win puts Floyd in HHC driver's seat
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.