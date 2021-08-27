Nashville recording artist Dave Wilbert is set to perform Thursday, Sept. 2, at Our Lady of Perpetual Hops Brewing. Win tickets by registering and voting in the poll below.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: August 27, 2021 @ 5:18 pm
Marketing and Production Specialist
