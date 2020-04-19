INDIANAPOLIS — Cleanup work at some of Indiana’s 41 Superfund sites could slow as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, experts said Wednesday.
Nationally, cleanups have slowed because of coronavirus concerns at about 34 sites on the EPA’s Superfund National Priorities List. That accounts for 12% of EPA sites with ongoing remedial actions, said Dan Cory, a South Bend attorney with Plews Shadley Racher & Braun law firm.
Cory was among three speakers for an Indiana Chamber of Commerce online conference discussing the impact of the coronavirus on the EPA and Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
“IDEM is really cognizant of the fact that facilities may be experiencing difficulties in maintaining normal operations and that some have reduced workforces,” IDEM Commissioner Bruno Pigott told the conferees. “There are certain reports that are due. Circumstances have changed and we recognize that.”
“We’ve not identified any regulatory requirements that will be waived as a result of workforce impacts due to COVID-19,” Pigott said.
At one Superfund site, the former Reilly Industries in Indianapolis, efforts had been underway to address a failed sewer test; however, that project is faced with work restrictions created by coronavirus, the company said in a letter to EPA.
The pandemic has forced postponement of a public hearing on cleaning up contaminated groundwater at the Keystone Corridor Superfund site near Fall Creek Parkway in Indianapolis. High concentrations of volatile organic compounds were found underneath a former Tuchman Cleaners site.
Indiana currently has 41 sites on EPA’s National Priorities List, including the Continental Steel Co. site in Kokomo and Northside Sanitary Landfill in Boone County. Both of those reportedly have controlled the exposure of hazardous materials to residents.
IDEM is fielding requests for delays from non-Superfund sites including:
Marathon Petroleum Corp. asked that some periodic testing at more than 15 terminals be deferred until July 1; the company cited possible employee contact with third-party contractors, which could spread the virus.
TravelCenters America said one of its reports would be delayed because one of its operators had been hospitalized due to COVID-19 but was expected to recover.
“We know there are some circumstances where non-compliances are maybe unavoidable directly due to impacts of COVID-19,” Pigott said. “IDEM is encouraging folks in the regulatory community to communicate with us about any of these issues about compliance obligations.”
The decision to suspend work at federal Superfund sites is being left to EPA regional administrators; Indiana is one of six states in Region 5 based in Chicago.
That decision came April 10 when EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said the regional offices can reduce or suspend responses based on such variables as whether any site workers tested positive for the coronavirus or whether work would be in proximity to high risk groups or people under quarantine.
“EPA remains committed to protecting human health and the environment as we continue to adjust to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic,” Wheeler said in a statement.
“This guidance will allow us to keep workers and the residents in these communities safe while also being able to respond to any emergency that may present an imminent danger to the public health or welfare,” Wheeler added.
An EPA spokesperson in Chicago said decisions are being made case-by-case basis working with local, state and tribal agencies.
“As we continue to adjust to the evolving COVID-19 situation, EPA is taking the necessary steps to ensure that decisions about ongoing cleanup activities at Superfund sites are made with the health and safety of communities, EPA staff, state and tribal partners, and contractors as the priority,” Francisco Arcaute with the EPA’s Region 5 press office said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.