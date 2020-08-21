INDIANA — There have now been 84,317 COVID-19 cases identified in Indiana since March, 1,050 of them between Aug. 14 and 20, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday.
The most recent update, which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, shows that there have been 1.24 million tests administered to 958,432 people, for a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 7.5% as of Aug. 14 and an overall positivity rate of 8.8%. There have been 2,992 deaths reported in the state.
There were 39 new cases identified among Clark County residents between Monday and Wednesday, for a total of 1,535. There have been 16,556 Clark County residents tested for a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 9% and an overall positivity rate of 9.3%.
Floyd County saw 23 new cases identified among residents Thursday, for a total of 960. There have been 10,714 residents tested, for a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 10.6% and an overall positivity rate of 9%.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 54 Floyd County deaths as of Thursday; the Clark County health department reported reported 52 deaths as of July 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.