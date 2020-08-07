INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health announced Friday that 1,253 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 between Tuesday and Thursday, bringing the total number of residents known to have the virus to 72,254.
That puts the seven-day positivity rate for the state at 7.5%.
A total of 2,821 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 10 over the previous day.
In Southern Indiana, there have been 1,178 Clark County residents and 760 Floyd County residents who have tested positive for the virus since testing began in March.
There have been 13,318 Clark County residents tested, for a seven-day positivity rate of 7.5% as of July 31. There have been 9,016 Floyd County residents tested, for a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 10.2% since July 31.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 45 deaths in Floyd County as of Friday; the Clark County Health Department reported 52 among Clark residents as of the end of July.
Another 202 probable deaths have been reported in the state based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
As of Friday, almost 33% of ICU beds and almost 81% of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 817,104 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 804,345 on Thursday. Testing is done at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.
To find testing sites around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.