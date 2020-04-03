INDIANA — There are now 3,437 positive cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, according to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
Of these, 101 people have died and 16,900 positive cases have been reported to the department.
There are have been 55 positive cases in Clark County, according to the ISDH; the Floyd County Health Department reported 41 residents of the county who had tested positive as of Thursday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 213,144 cases in the U.S. as of Wednesday at 4 p.m., with 4,513 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.