CHARLESTOWN — Local health officials are working with a Southern Indiana organization that serves people with developmental disabilities after a COVID-19 outbreak within the past two weeks.
Daniel Lowe, CEO of RBR Alliance, which includes Rauch, Inc. properties in Clark and Floyd counties, said Thursday he became aware of the first case about 10 days ago. Since then, there have been five staff members and eight Rauch clients — who live in the 18 assisted-living residential properties in Charlestown's Hawthorn Glen — test positive.
"We of course are doing the appropriate testing and quarantining where necessary," Lowe said. "We're informing staff, guardians, [we've] been in touch with state and local health departments. We're doing all of the necessary reporting, sending the latest information from those sources and the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] to staff and families.
"One of the challenges is keeping the homes staffed and we're doing everything we can."
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said Thursday that the local and state health departments are aware of the situation and working with the organization to limit spread of the virus and maintain safety for residents, clients and staff. Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris also said their department will be working with the organization. The 18 supportive-living houses are each home to one to three clients.
But, some concerns have been expressed over whether proper protocol was in place before the outbreak, and two companies that work with residents there have either limited their activity now or put a hold on providing services to the facilities.
Shawn Kost, CEO at Ohio Valley Home Health, which provides services such as bath and shower assistance given by home health aides and CNAs, said he had to pull five or six staff from Rauch in late July, after word of one or more cases there. He said that after hearing of a case, he contacted Rauch, and that the organization confirmed the first case on July 28, the second on Aug. 5.
Kost said he doesn't feel the organization communicated this well, which affects when his staff might return.
"It wouldn't be concerning if we were getting information," he said. "But with no information, we really can't make a decision about going back."
Similarly, Loren Pilcher, CEO at Sweet Behavior, an organization that works with Rauch clients on goals such as socialization, health and other behavior improvements, said he's had to curb in-person activities for now due to the outbreak. He added that two of his staff have been out for week after having contact with a patient there who had tested positive.
Pilcher said he's never been notified by Rauch of any of the cases, but started getting notifications from the state last week on positive cases there, which continued through Tuesday.
"I've not had any phone calls from management or anybody else to let me know that my staff may have been in contact," he said. "That's unacceptable."
He added that this concerns him because any potential spread could be more detrimental to the clients and residents at Rauch.
"People with developmental disabilities are at a much higher risk, because of comorbidities, to die from coronavirus," he said. "The parents are disappointed and scared and the clients that I've spoken with are also scared and very worried about contracting coronavirus."
Lowe, the CEO overseeing Rauch, said he has staff members who notify anyone associated closely with the organization on cases, whether by phone or email.
"I know that we have notified people on an ongoing basis," he said. "The intent is to notify, the intent is to be transparent."
He also provided the News and Tribune with an email that was sent out Thursday morning to the nearly 500 staff employed by RBR, Rauch and Blue River Services, Inc, which is in Harrison County, outlining the most recent guidance for testing among employees.
It states that an employee who has had direct contact with a positive case away from work must stay home for 14 days, but testing is optional. If they are exposed to a positive case at work through direct contact but have no symptoms, it is recommended but not required that they get tested. If they choose not to get tested, they should self-isolate for 14 days and go to work only to the home in which they were exposed during that time.
If they test positive, they must stay home for 10 days from either the date of the test (if no symptoms) or the date the symptoms started if present.
Anytime employees experiences symptoms, they are required to stay home from work and seek medical attention, and only return 24 hours later if cleared by a health care professional.
Staff are also required to take their temperatures before work every day and maintain social distancing; additional protocol for personal protective equipment is also required in the group home and supportive living homes, it states.
Lowe said that HR confirmed protocol updates have been sent out 17 times either directly to staff or to leadership to share with staff, based on local, state and federal health guidelines as they evolved.
An individual who has a family member at Hawthorne Glen told of witnessing staff in the residential areas without masks and wants to know what the organization's plan is moving forward.
"It's a challenging environment to serve the clients in a safe condition and to be able to have control over the staff that comes and goes," said the individual, who asked not to be identified, adding that some of the homes have two or three different aides or staff who come to assist. "It's going to be hard to limit the exposures just due to the environment they have worked in.
"It really has been a nice experience up until this point. It's been managed very appropriately...I just think at this point there have been some lapses in judgement."
Lowe said that all staff are required to wear masks, and while he did not give a date when that became mandatory, said that the company has followed local, state and federal guidelines as those guidelines have evolved since March.
"Staff are supposed to be wearing masks at all times, especially if they're working with clients," he said, adding that noncompliance would result in a verbal warning followed by written warning, then termination.
"We take it very seriously. We've been on top of this as best as possible every day."
