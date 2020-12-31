INDIANA — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday 221 new COVID-19 cases identified among residents of Clark and Floyd counties, making it the third highest day for combined cases between the two.
There have been 99 deaths in Floyd County — five new in the Thursday report. Clark County has reported 112 deaths with none new with the Thursday report.
Overall, there have been 8,362 cases identified in Clark County since March, 141 new as of Thursday. In Floyd County, there have been 5,104 cases, 80 new. The first and second highest days between the two counties were Nov. 20 with 232 and Dec. 2 with 226.
Clark County is still under an order through Saturday, Jan. 2 which limits bars and restaurants to 75% capacity and orders closing by 10 p.m.
"The sooner we get the vaccine to the general population, the sooner things will get better," said Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris.
The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals from Dec. 18 through 24 was 23.7% in Indiana, 25.7% in Clark County and 22.3% in Floyd County.
Harris said the rise in cases reported Thursday could be artificially higher, due to fewer residents being tested Christmas week. He said that overall, there were roughly 300 fewer tests that week than usual, and those who did test tended to be people more likely to have the virus.
Harris said he expects the data to even out by early next week, since testing seemed to be back to normal the week after Christmas. It would likely be mid-week before he knows if there should be any new restrictions, if numbers are trending higher.
The Floyd County Health Department extended its mask mandate Wednesday through Feb. 14, however previous safety restrictions on capacity and hours for bars and restaurants was lifted Dec. 18 when the previous order expired and was not renewed.
As of Thursday, more than 3,000 people had been vaccinated at the drive-through clinic at Baptist Health Floyd, many of them frontline healthcare workers, in accordance with federal and state guidelines. Representatives with Clark Memorial Health said Tuesday they expected to reach close to that number in the hospital's vaccine clinic by the end of that day.
Harris said the Floyd County Health Department is expected to take over vaccinations for the second tier of people, which include other healthcare workers and critical personnel, within about two weeks. His hope is that within six weeks, and as long as the vaccine is available, they'll be able to start vaccinating the general population.
Statewide, there have been 511,485 total cases, 6,543 new. There have been 7,91 deaths, 99 new as of Thursday's report.
The state department of health reported that as of the end of Wednesday, 50.1% of the state's 2,142 ICU beds were in use for non-COVID patients, 29.6% in use for COVID care. Just over 20% of the state's ICU beds were available.
In state department of heath region 9, which includes Clark and Floyd counties, only 7.1% of the 70 ICU beds were available as of the Thursday report, with 41.4% in use for COVID care. Another 51.4% of the ICU beds are in use for non-COVID patients.
