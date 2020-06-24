INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health announced Wednesday that 281 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the health department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
That brings to 43,140 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus after corrections to the previous day’s total.
Based on Wednesday’s numbers, a total of 2,386 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of nine over the previous day.
The health department said another 192 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
The health department also reported 600 cases and 43 deaths have occurred in Clark County while 6,240 people have been tested. In Floyd County, the state reported 351 cases and 43 deaths with 4,361 people tested.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady in Indiana, the health department said. As of Wednesday, more than 37 percent of ICU beds and nearly 82 percent of ventilators are available, the state board of health reported.
The health department said 431,883 tests have been reported, up from 426,376 on Tuesday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2,336,615 cases have been confirmed with 121,117 deaths from the disease.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that hospital administrators and health experts were warning desperately that parts of the U.S. are on the verge of becoming overwhelmed by a resurgence of the coronavirus, lamenting that politicians and a tired-of-being-cooped-up public are letting a disaster unfold.
The U.S. recorded a one-day total of 34,700 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in two months, according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University, the AP said. The number of new cases per day is now running just short of the nation’s late-April peak of 36,400.
While newly confirmed infections have been declining steadily in early hot spots such as New York and New Jersey, several other states set single-day records this week, including Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma. Some also broke hospitalization records, as did North Carolina and South Carolina.
“People got complacent,” said Dr. Marc Boom, CEO of the Houston Methodist hospital system. “And it’s coming back and biting us, quite frankly.”
Any Hoosier seeking COVID-testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms. To find testing locations around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
