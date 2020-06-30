INDIANA — There were 366 new cases of COVID-19 identified across Indiana between Sunday and Monday, state department of health data show.
As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, there were 45,594 cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus of 484,196 people tested, or 9.4% positive. As of the previous day, the positive rate was 9.5%. There have been 2,448 deaths in Indiana, 16 of them new.
During the same time period, there were two new Clark County residents and four new Floyd County residents identified with the disease. As of the end of Tuesday, there had been 616 cases overall among Clark County residents of 6,982 people tested and 362 cases among Floyd County residents of 4,782 people tested.
The positive rate for Clark County was 8.94% on Monday and 8.82% on Tuesday. In Floyd County, the rate of positive cases compared to those tested was 7.48% on Monday and 7.4% Tuesday. There were 121 new tests performed on Clark County residents, and 104 new tests on Floyd County residents. There have been 44 deaths reported in each county.
The Centers for Disease Control reported Tuesday 2.54 million cases in the U.S., 41,075 more than the previous day. There have been 126,369 deaths, 885 of them new.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.