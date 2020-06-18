INDIANA — There were 425 new COVID-19 cases identified in Indiana between Tuesday and Wednesday, state department of heath data show.
As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, there were 41,438 cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, of 384,372 people tested, or 10.8% positive.
Tests increased by 13,190 during that time period, but the Indiana State Department of Health noted that 2,936 of those negative tests were from a testing facility which can recently come online with the ISDH.
There had been 2,304 deaths in the state as of Wednesday, 15 more than the previous day.
In Clark County, there have been 585 cases identified among residents of 5,535 people tested or 10.5% positive. In Floyd County, there have been 339 positive cases among residents of 3,708 people tested, or 9.1% positive. There have been 49 deaths in Clark County as of Wednesday, the local health department reported. The ISDH reported 43 in Floyd County.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2.1 million cases in the U.S., 27,975 of them new cases identified between Tuesday and Wednesday. There have been 116,862 deaths, 722 of them new.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.