INDIANA — There now have been 68,433 cases of COVID-19 identified in Indiana since March 1 with 582 of those cases added to the total Monday by the state department of health.
The most recent update reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday. It includes 1,081 cases among Clark County residents and 694 among Floyd County residents.
There have been 2,780 deaths reported statewide — local health departments reported 52 among Clark County residents as of July 30 and 44 among Floyd County residents as of July 28.
Statewide, there have been 775,482 individuals tested with a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 6.9% as of July 23 and an overall positivity rate of 8.9%.
In Clark County, there have been 12,351 tests administered. The county’s seven-day rolling positivity rate as of July 27 is 7.9%.
There have been 8,544 tests administered to Floyd County residents for a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 11%.
