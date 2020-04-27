CLARKSVILLE — A cluster of 65 positive COVID-19 cases has been identified at a Clarksville nursing home, according to a news release from the Clark County Health Department.
The health department has been notified of 44 new cases at Wedgewood Healthcare Center in Clarksville, indicating "widespread transmission" among patients and some employees. The results stem from the latest testing done Friday.
The center had already had protocol in place to help prevent the spread, which it continues to modify.
"Wedgewood Healthcare continues to partner with the Indiana State Department of Health, the Clark County Health Department, and the Clark County Emergency Operation Center to further mitigate COVID-19 transmission within the facility," according to the release. "The Clark County Health Department will continue to provide logistical support in the form of PPE and case investigations, while ISDH continues working with facility operations to mitigate and limit additional transmission."
The Clark County Health Department also urged local residents to continue to be vigilant in practicing social distancing and to remember that the disease caused by the novel coronavirus is "readily transmissible" and be present even without symptoms.
"The decisions we make as a community affect not only our family and friends within our own homes, but those who live and work throughout our community," according to the release. "For every person that gets infected, nearly three more persons will become infected.
"Do your part to help those who are most vulnerable. Our community is counting on each of us to do our part. Stay at Home, maintain social distancing when trip/errands are necessary, and wear a mask when possible. Together our efforts will help prevent more infections, slow the spread, and save lives!"
