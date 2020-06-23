INDIANA — There were 238 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana between Monday and Tuesday, the state department of health reported.
Overall, there had been 42,633 cases identified of 418,916 people tested, or 10.1% positive. There have been 2,363 deaths in Indiana from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, 14 of them reported Tuesday.
In Clark County, there have been 597 cases among residents ,of 6,166 people tested. In Floyd County, there have been 347 cases among residents, of 4,303 people tested. There were 43 deaths in Floyd County as of June 18 and 44 in Clark County as of Monday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2.27 million cases in the U.S., 27,616 more than the previous day. There have been 119,923 deaths.
