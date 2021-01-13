INDIANAPOLIS — Seventy-three of Indiana's 92 counties are now in the red zone for COVID-19 spread, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday, a record for the state's weekly reporting.
The color coded map, which includes metrics of seven day positivity rate for all tests and number of cases weekly per 100,000 residents, is updated every Wednesday at noon and reflects data through the previous Sunday. Other data including positive cases, deaths, testing and demographics, is updated daily.
Clark County is among those in the red for a second week, although Floyd County, first designated red Jan. 6, has moved back to orange, according to the map. Under state mandates, a red status limits public gatherings to 25 from 50 if orange. Both Clark and Floyd counties have other local restrictions in place limiting restaurants and bars to 75% capacity and requiring bars to close at 10 p.m.
Wednesday's report also shows 9,864 total positive cases in Clark County, 108 new. There have been 126 deaths, one new since the previous day's report. In Floyd County, there have been 5,898 cases, 44 new. There have been 105 deaths with none new since the previous day.
Statewide, there have been 574,119 cases, 3,686 new and 8,790 deaths, 59 new.
The Associated Press reported that on Tuesday, Johns Hopkins University showed a new record for one-day deaths in the U.S. at over 4,300. Deaths since spring have topped 380,000, roughly 27,000 shy of the number of Americans killed in World War 2. There have been 2.28 million cases identified in the U.S.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported the seven-day rolling positivity rate for unique individuals between Dec. 31 and Jan. 6 at 27% statewide, 29.9% in Clark County and 24.7% in Floyd County — both Clark and Floyd are down from the previous day.
With testing, 6.2 million have been administered statewide to 2.8 million people — in Clark County that's 94,880 overall to 47,955 people and in Floyd, 66,411 tests administered to 31,333 people.
