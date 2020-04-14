INDIANA — There are now 132 positive cases of COVID-19 among Clark County residents and 111 among Floyd County residents, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported Tuesday.
Eight Clark County and five Floyd County residents have died due to the virus.
There have been 8,527 positive cases confirmed statewide, as of 11:59 p.m. Monday, with 387 Hoosier deaths. A total of 46,017 people have been tested in the state, according to those labs which have reported to the ISDH.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of 4 p.m. Sunday, there have been 554,849 positive cases within the U.S., with 21,942 deaths.
