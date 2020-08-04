INDIANA — There have now been 69,255 cases of COVID-19 identified in Indiana since March 1, with 582 of those cases added to the total Tuesday by the state department of health.
The most recent update reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Monday. It includes 1,109 cases among Clark County residents and 718 among Floyd County residents.
There have been 2,794 deaths reported statewide — 45 in Floyd County as of Monday and 52 in Clark County as of July 30, the Clark County Health Department reported.
Statewide, there have been 785,018 individuals tested with a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 7.3% as of July 28 and an overall positivity rate of 8.8%.
In Clark County, there have been 12,600 tests administered. The county’s seven-day rolling positivity rate as of July 28 is 7.9%.
There have been 8,689 tests administered to Floyd County residents for a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 9.9%.
