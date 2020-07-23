INDIANA — Positive COVID-19 cases are edging closer to 60,000 In Indiana, the state department of health reported Thursday.
According to the most recent update, there were 59,602 cases as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, 954 of them reported on that day alone. There have been 666,283 Hoosiers tested and 2,683 deaths attributed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
In Clark County, 840 cases among residents were listed by the state Wednesday, 19 more than the previous day. In Floyd County, 522 cases were identified among residents, 12 more than were reported the previous day.
There had been 9,786 Clark County residents and 6,958 Floyd County residents tested as of the end of Tuesday. The Clark County Health Department confirmed 51 deaths as of Monday. The Floyd County Health Department reported 44 deaths as of July 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.