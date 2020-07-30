INDIANA — There have now been 65,253 cases of COVID-19 identified in Indiana since March 1, 970 of them new in one day, the state department of health reported Thursday.
The most recent update, which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, includes 994 cases among Clark County residents and 636 among Floyd County residents.
There have been 2,746 deaths reported statewide — local health departments reported 51 among Clark County residents as of July 20 and 44 among Floyd County residents as of July 28.
Statewide, there have been 735,848 individuals tested and 910,442 tests administered for a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 6.9% as of July 23 and an overall positivity rate of 8.9%.
In Clark County, there have been 11,228 tests administered. The county's seven-day rolling positivity rate as of July 23 is 7.2%, with an overall positivity rate of 8.9%.
There have been 7,895 tests administered to Floyd County residents for a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 10.6% and an overall rate of 8.1%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.