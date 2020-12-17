NEW ALBANY — Floyd County health officials on Thursday took what they say is a monumental step toward beating COVID-19 with the first five vaccinations, a trial run a day ahead of the full rollout Friday.
Floyd County Health Officer and ER physician Dr. Tom Harris was the first to be immunized at the drive-through vaccination clinic set up outside Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany. The hospital is in charge of immunizations for A1 tier candidates — mostly frontline healthcare workers — in Floyd, Harrison and Washington counties.
"To be the first one, that was sort of an unexpected treat," Harris said after his shot. He was originally scheduled to be vaccinated Friday but was happy to be part of the trial run.
"This is the day that we've been looking forward to for months now. This is an active way to go after the COVID pandemic and try to take something beyond just mitigation."
As of Thursday, there had been 4,406 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Floyd County residents, 79 of them new, the Indiana State Department of Health reported. In Clark County, that total is 7,161 with 119 new cases. There have been 85 deaths in Floyd County and 100 in Clark.
Statewide, 447,190 Hoosiers have been confirmed positive, 6,458 of those new cases. There have been 6,860 deaths in Indiana from the virus since March.
Before the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine was approved for Emergency Authorization Use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week and before it began arriving at hospitals across the U.S. this week, Harris said the main mitigation for preventing the spread were actions such as wearing a mask, staying socially distanced, staying home if sick — all the things health officials have been repeating for months.
The health officer compared this rollout to the H1N1 vaccination in 2009 in which 29,000 people in Floyd County were inoculated. For COVID, Harris estimates that at least 36,000 people will need to get the vaccine just to reach the minimal benchmark of 50% for herd immunity.
Baptist Health Floyd received its initial shipment of 975 vaccinations this week, but those doses could stretch even further under new guidance released early Thursday from the FCD and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing that six doses could likely be derived from each vial, not five.
"We're assuming six doses in our calculations and we're just going to be monitoring very closely how many doses we have left," said Brian Cox, director of Emergency Management at the hospital.
This means the current supply can last about a week. The first three days of the vaccination rollout have already filled up with 216 patients each or 18 per hour.
At this time only frontline healthcare workers are able to receive the doses, which require a second shot three weeks later. Other tiers of workers, high-risk residents and eventually the general population are expected to be able to start getting the vaccine within several months.
On Monday, Clark Memorial health in Jeffersonville began administering the first batch of 975 vaccinations at its clinic, and received a second shipment Thursday. A hospital spokesperson confirmed that as of that afternoon, there had been more than 1,000 people vaccinated.
Among them was Clark County Health Officer and ER physician Dr. Eric Yazel, who reported Wednesday on social media that he had had no side effects from the immunization.
At Baptist Health Floyd, Cox said the hospital chose to start with the drive-through vaccinations — which take place within a covered area — in part to help keep people from having to unnecessarily go inside. The process itself took 21 minutes per patient during the trial run — about six minutes to get checked in and get the shot, another 15 minutes to wait to make sure there are no adverse effects.
"I think it went very well," Cox said. "I think overall even in inclement weather we'll still be able to do this piece. And more importantly we don't have to bring a lot of our community members inside. They're not sick, they're getting a vaccine so they can avoid COVID. We can keep them easily separated and socially distanced within their cars."
When the vaccine first arrives, staff have five minutes to get it from the container with dry ice into the ultra cold freezer in the pharmacy where it must be stored.
Baptist Health Floyd Director of Pharmacy Brandon Mclain said each day a certain number will be removed and put into refrigeration, based on how many appointments are expected. The vials are reconstituted in the pharmacy and brought to the vaccination site through automation.
"That way we keep quantity on hand and our inventory and that way we can see what's really going on if we need to replenish that," he said.
Mclain said that as he and others prepared for the first day of vaccinations after more than nine months of the toll this pandemic has taken.
"Honestly I got a little bit emotional about it," he said. "We've all been going through a lot over the past nine months now so to actually have a new weapon in our arsenal in the fight against COVID, it's a huge deal and there's that light at the end of the tunnel now."
