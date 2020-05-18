Jeffersonville — Even though the 2020 Wave 3 News Abbey Road on the River has been postponed until October, the music of The Beatles will still go on this Memorial Day weekend.
Abbey Road on the River will present an original online concert experience for fans, featuring the festival's Hall of Fame bands, who will record Beatles-centric performances from their hometowns to be broadcast through the festival's website and Facebook page.
The Jukebox Beatles from Puerto Rico will record from a secluded beachfront villa in Rincon, while Classicstone from Colombia records from a secret apartment rooftop in Bogota. All You Need Is Love from Canada will also air a previously recorded show from their home theatre, The Empire Theatre in Belleville, Ontario.
The 10 hours of new musical performances will also include songs from other festival favorite bands like Hal Bruce, The Newbees, Hard Day's Night, The Cryers, Union Jack, Kevin Ashba, Steve Sizemore, The LSB Experience, Louisville School Of Rock students, and many more.
The concerts can be accessed for free on the festival's website and Facebook page, and will be broadcast at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 23 and May 24, and at 1 p.m. Monday, May 25.
A Zoom dance party hosted by New York's Scamper Theatre Company will be held prior to the Saturday concert at 4 p.m. for fans of all ages.
"We know it may feel like the long and winding road until we can enjoy live music in person again, so we wanted to find a way for our fans and bands to come together to lift their spirits and get their hips shaking," says festival producer Gary Jacob. "We will also invite viewers to contribute to a tip jar for the bands and festival staff who are feeling the financial hardship during this time."
Festival organizers are already working closely with the city of Jeffersonville to develop a full range of systems and practices to be implemented at the event's reopening October 8-11.
"Our goal is to ensure all attendees, performers, and staff they will be able to enjoy the festival in the safest way possible," says Jacob.
Increased safety protocol and security measures will affect many areas of operations, including patron education, staff training, social distancing practices, sanitizing the venue, ingress and egress, screenings and bag check, reserved seating and general admission seating, food and beverage services, backstage and production, and deliveries and installations.
The WAVE 3 News Abbey Road on the River, typically held over Memorial Day weekend, will be held October 8-11, 2020, to coincide with what would have been John Lennon's 80th birthday. Festivities will take place at the Big Four Station Park and include Beatles merchandise, craft vendors, interactive art installations, food and bar services, and a playground area/ activity tent for children. The event is produced with support from the City of Jeffersonville, Southern Indiana Tourism, Seagram's 7, Fidelity, Bud Light, Crosley, Parlour Pizza, Tumbleweed Restaurants, The Radisson, TownePlace Suites, News and Tribune, ARC Storage, 1Si, Clark Memorial Hospital, and WAKY radio.
For continuous updates and information, visit www.arotr.com.
