JEFFERSONVILLE — A worker at the Amazon fulfillment center in Jeffersonville has died from the coronavirus, the company confirmed in a statement Thursday, according to WAVE 3 News.
The man’s name and age, and the date he died, were not immediately available.
His last day of work was April 1, WAVE reported, and he was diagnosed with the coronavirus on April 25. Staff at the fulfillment center were notified of the employee’s positive test result on Monday. He died Wednesday.
“We are saddened by the loss of an associate who had worked at our site in Jeffersonville, IN,” Amazon spokeswoman Lisa Levandowski said in a statement. “His family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we are supporting his fellow colleagues.”
The company said it is investing in safety measures to protect its staff, adding that its rates of both infection and quarantine are below the community averages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.