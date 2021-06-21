SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Health has confirmed a much more contagious variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Indiana and while its reach isn't yet known, local health officials say vaccination is still the safest way to protect against it.
On Monday, the state department of health reported a total of 98 cases of the Delta/B.1.617.2 variant in Indiana, from samples taken in undisclosed areas. In total, there have been 4,728 cases identified among the five separate variants since the original virus was identified in the U.S. in early 2020.
And although Delta hasn't been specifically announced in Southern Indiana, that doesn't mean it isn't here, one doctor said.
"I think it's a reasonable assumption that if you have 100 cases in the state, they're probably in more than one area," Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said, adding that "the fact that it's present is a concern because there's some pretty good evidence that it's about 40% more transmissible than the original strain and then the secondary UK (B.1.1.7) strain."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently predicted that the more infectious strain will likely become the dominant type of COVID in the U.S., but that current vaccines help protect against a serious case of it.
"With this Delta variant, the vaccine does look to be very effective against it," Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said. "So if people are on the fence or waiting until a convenient time, I do encourage then to go ahead and hurry up and get the vaccine."
According to the state health department online dashboard, around 85,000 people have been fully vaccinated between Clark and Floyd counties, with the highest percentages being older people with the highest risk for a severe infection leading to hospitalization or death. But health officials remain concerned about the lack of participation by younger adults who remain unvaccinated and unprotected as Delta spreads.
"They haven't exactly been knocking the doors down to get their shots," Harris said. "We've had great success in people over 50 [and] we've had great success in people from 12 to 17. But that 25-to-35 demographic, we're having trouble getting vaccines for those people."
In Both Clark and Floyd counties, 20- to 29-year-olds make up the highest percentage of overall cases since March 2020 — 17.6% in Clark County and 16.9% in Floyd. These closely mirror the state numbers, with 18.4% of positive cases being people in their 20s. But of the 2.7 million Hoosier fully vaccinated, only 10.6% are in this age group.
"I don't know that there's any special susceptibility to the Delta virus from younger folks, I think it's just more of...it's going to prey on the unvaccinated and the higher percentages of that tends to be our younger folks," Yazel said.
Harris said that since the Pfizer vaccine was approved for children 12 to 17, Floyd County has seen a lot of families taking advantage of that. Over the past two weeks, more than half of those at the Tuesday vaccine clinics hosted by the Floyd County Health Department have been middle or high school-aged.
"It certainly puts us in a greater position to return in the fall, because we've now got a population in the schools that's immunized," he said. "So it allows you to have more options in schools because if [it's] been more than two weeks since your second shot, you don't have to wear a mask in school."
In both counties, the positivity rate has dropped since the biggest surge in the fall, and Harris said they could be getting closer to herd immunity although variant outbreaks can slow that.
As of Monday, Clark County had a seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals of 4.2% from June 8 to 14. That rate had reached the mid 30s before vaccines were widely available. In Floyd County, the rate is 4.3%, according to the state department of health.
And although much of life has returned to a more accurate representation of normal than it has been in more than a year, Yazel also cautioned those who who are still unvaccinated or higher risk to maintain caution in public, especially with the potential of spread of the new Delta variant.
"As we've dropped the masks and other things, you've seen a return to normalcy which we all needed," he said. "We all need the social interaction but just like all along, if you're high risk and unvaccinated, especially with the Delta variant being more unknown and coming to our area. If you are unvaccinated and high risk you may want to exert a little more caution with the big crowds and things like that."
