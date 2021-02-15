SOUTHERN INDIANA — Health officials in Southern Indiana are working to help reschedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments after harsh weather has forced some clinics to close for safety, but they say patients shouldn’t be worried about losing their spots.
On Monday, health departments and hospitals in Southern Indiana made announcements regarding availability of testing and vaccinations, as the first of two expected winter storms started to bear down on the area.
For COVID-19 testing in Clark County, the sites at 1806 E. 10th St. in Jeffersonville and the Charlestown Family Activities Park site at 1000 Park St. Charlestown were closed Monday. Also closed were the community vaccine clinic at IUS in Floyd County and on Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clark County, although the Clark County site is usually closed Mondays.
Baptist Health Floyd’s drive-thru vaccination clinic was closed Monday and will be Tuesday; to reschedule call the state hotline at 1-866-211-9966. Patients who were scheduled for the community site at IUS in Floyd County should expect to receive a text or call to let them know; someone with the Floyd County Health Department will be in contact to help reschedule for that site.
The vaccine clinic at Clark Memorial Health remained open Monday, but Director of Pharmacy Lance Ballard said if anyone feels they can’t safely make it to the appointment because of weather, they can reschedule for the next available date by calling the state hotline or by calling 812-283-2384, the hospital hotline operated from noon to 4 Monday through Friday.
Since Dec. 14, Baptist Health Floyd has administered 23,313 doses, including some patients with second doses, which are required for the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. This has been about 3,200 per week or around 70 an hour, Ballard said.
Brian Cox, director of Emergency Management at Baptist Health Floyd said that since Dec. 17, the hospital has administered 18,470 doses, 6,412 of which have been second doses.
When the hospital made the announcement Saturday that the clinic would be closed Monday due to weather, the roughly 700 patients scheduled for that day got a notification.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said the health department would be making a call between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday on whether the community vaccine clinic would be open Tuesday and that patients should expect someone with the health department to get in touch with them within the next 48 hours about rescheduling if they do need to close. They’ll also post on social media updates on the potential closure.
If they’re closed Tuesday, the clinic is likely to open an additional day on Saturday and have the appointment at the same time that day. If there are a lot of appointments that need to be rescheduled, they’ll open up Sunday if needed.
“Nobody is going to lose their spot,” Yazel said, adding that they’ll make sure that anyone who is scheduled for their second dose gets it within the necessary time frame.
“We will figure out a way to get you the shot,” he said to anyone who may need a second shot during the bad weather. “We’ve even talked about we’ll go mobile and come to them if we have to [for] anybody who is worried about the window for shot number two.”
The community clinic had to close early last week because of the expected ice storm, but Yazel said they were able to quickly assist everyone with new appointments.
“People get nervous but we were able to get in touch with everybody pretty quickly,” he said. The Clark County Health Department site is expected to have 600 doses per week for at least the next three weeks. They’ll be notified by state officials on what to expect after that.
Beth Keeney, senior vice president for Community Health and Primary Care Services at LifeSpring Health Systems, said staff was trying to get patients with Monday appointments in by noon ahead of the weather, but that if someone was scheduled after noon and couldn’t come before, they could still get their vaccination. The offices closed at 3 and were expected to reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The Monday appointments included about 20 patients who had to be rescheduled from last week with the icy weather.
}”One thing that we would really want people to know is that their vaccines are reserved for them so even if we do need to reschedule, they are not losing their spot in line,” she said. “We will get in touch with them if we feel it is unsafe or if there is a state of emergency or if we feel like we’re not able to get in and out of the building.. and we’ll get them in as soon as we can.”
