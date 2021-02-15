SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Clark and Floyd County health departments have postponed some COVID-19 tests or vaccination appointments Monday, ahead of bad winter weather forecast this week.
For testing the Clark County COVID-19 testing site at 1806 E. 10th St., in Jeffersonville and the Charlestown Family Activities Park site at 1000 Park St. Charlestown are closed today.
Floyd County's vaccination clinic at IUS is also canceled; patients scheduled for today should expect to get a text or email alert to let them know of the closure, and someone with the Floyd County Health Department will contact them to reschedule.
Baptist Health Floyd's drive through vaccination clinic is also closed today, however a determination has not yet been made on other days this week. To reschedule your appointment, call 1-866-211-9966.
