NEW ALBANY — Anne Phillips can never be accused of buckling under pressure.
In her first week as director of food and nutrition services at Baptist Health Floyd, all Phillips had to deal with was a worldwide pandemic that changed the way we all go about daily activities. And when you are dealing with food preparation for the public and hospital patients, those changes can be dramatic.
But Phillips survived her first week and over the last three months, has continued to change the way the cafeteria serves and prepares its meals.
One thing, however, has remained a constant — safety always has and always will comes first.
“I feel good about what we have done,” she said. “In that first week there was so much change, we had to react. We have gotten through the reaction phase and have established some new procedures.”
The cafeteria never closed during the height of the pandemic, but changes had to be made from reducing seating capacity by 50% to eliminating or changing many self-serve areas. Sales dropped 60% during the first few weeks of the coronavirus, but have since bounced back.
“A lot of what we do we look to our local health department for resources,” Phillips said. “We look to them for guidance.
“On the patient side there was minimal change. Retail is where we saw the biggest change and continues to be where we see the most change.”
Lisa Shoopman, system director of hospitality services at Baptist Health, said cleaning frequency has increased in all high-touch areas and tables and chairs were removed to promote social distancing. She also said new credit card readers that face the customer were installed, eliminating the need for the cashier to touch the card.
“Ensuring the safety of our visitors and staff is our top priority at Baptist Health,” Shoopman said.
Phillips continues to look for ways to improve food services. The salad bar was closed indefinitely and now salads are pre-packaged as are some other food offerings. Phillips also hopes to add a mobile ordering component soon.
While COVID-19 has made restaurants review and increase cleaning methods and the way they serve their patrons, the cafeteria at Baptist Health Floyd has always followed strict guidelines.
“Our sanitation process is in place. We didn’t have to change any of it,” Phillips said. “We wash dishes at such a high temperature it kills all viruses.”
But just to be certain, the cafeteria now closes two hours a day —from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. — to do “even more deep cleaning,” Phillips added.
“It also gives our team a mental break and allows them to just focus on cleaning.”
There are about 120 employees in food services at Baptist Health Floyd who work both the retail and patient side of the operation.
Patient and retail menus remained the same during the worst of the pandemic. Food service workers did not and still do not go into isolation rooms. All COVID patients are served food on disposable trays.
“That just makes it easier for the nursing staff,” Phillips said.
The salad bar likely won’t reopen this year, Phillips said. There are also some other changes cafeteria regulars may notice.
“We just looked at areas of self-service and try to utilize them in a different way,” Phillips said. “The pre-packaging component allows customers to grab and go. You have to find ways to be creative. Our first step when this hit was to make everything safe and now we can build up and expand.”
The Corner Café near the main entrance is only open until 3 p.m. now, and then reopens from 10 p.m. to midnight to allow third shift employees to grab food or drinks.
“We reduced volume but we didn’t cut any positions. We just repurposed those hours,” Phillips said. “They just use their additional time to deep clean.”
Overall, Phillips said her team did a great job adapting to the changes since March and continue to provide quality food and service.
“What we have done is impressive and I am very, very proud of the team,” she said.
