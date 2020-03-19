NEW ALBANY — Due to the growing number of questions the staff is receiving about when to go to the Emergency Department, when to stay home, and, in general, what to do if you are experiencing respiratory symptoms, Baptist Health Floyd has implemented an informational hotline to help answer these questions – 812-981-8798.
The message states: If you are experiencing an emergency, please call 9-1-1. If you have developed a fever or respiratory symptoms and believe you have had exposure to a known case or traveled to an area with community spread, isolate yourself from others in your home and contact your primary care provider or the Floyd County Health Department at 812-948-4726 to describe your symptoms and any recent travels before you go to the hospital. If you are advised to go to the Emergency room, follow the instruction of the Health Department representative or your primary care provider. It is extremely important to call ahead to the hospital Emergency room at 812-981-6742. Do not call the Emergency Department unless instructed to do so.
Only go to the Emergency Department for an illness that would have taken you to the hospital before the COVID-19 outbreak. If you have runny nose, cough, fever or other common respiratory infection symptoms, take Tylenol- or Motrin-like products and stay home from work or school until you are fever-free. If you think you need medical care, please contact your primary care provider for their instruction, or visit an Emergency Department if you believe you have an emergency.
For more information, visit Floydcounty.in.gov or call the Indiana State Department of Health hotline at 317-233-7125 or after hours 317-233-1325.
The hotline will be updated to reflect CDC guidelines if changed.
