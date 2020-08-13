SOUTHERN INDIANA — Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany has implemented new visitor restrictions after a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.
As of Wednesday, the hospital's website says, in-patient visitors are allowed only in certain situations: one person can accompany a minor or end-of-life patient in the emergency room, one person can accompany a maternity patient and two family members can visit a minor or palliative care patient without COVID-19, with permission from the department director.
One member of the clergy may visit if the hospital chaplain determines it is needed, and the chaplain then accompanies that clergy member during the visit. In all cases, masks must be worn.
The changes come after more than a month of rising cases counts in the county, although local health officials say the rising numbers have shown signs of receding this week.
Baptist Health President Mike Schroyer said an uptick in patients being treated for COVID-19 over the past two weeks is what prompted the changes to visitation. He also said cases have started to subside over the past 24 hours.
After the first peak of newly identified positive cases in April, the numbers for both Clark and Floyd counties dropped in June. Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said that in June, there was a flat rate of 1.5 new cases per day, which steadily increased each week until it hit 10.53 new positive cases per day Aug. 3. But as of Aug. 10, that rate number had dropped to 8.8.
"We're hoping that trend continues," he said, adding that the number of ICU patients also has gone down, which he called an "early sign of improvement."
"The hospital has done a great job of responding to it." Harris said there has been no shortage of ICU beds or ventilators at Baptist Health Floyd during the spike.
He said one factor adding to the area increase in positive cases and hospitalizations might be linked state regulations being partly lifted in July to allow some in-person visitation to long-term care facilities.
Harris said he feels Gov. Eric Holcomb's statewide mask mandate, which went into effect last month for public places where social distancing can't be observed, is working in favor of lower numbers.
As of Wednesday, there had been 837 COVID-19 cases detected among Floyd County residents since testing began in March, the Indiana State Department of Health reported.
There have been 9,722 people tested, for a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 9.8%, and 50 deaths among Floyd County residents.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said he's seen a similar pattern — a peak that looks to have leveled off for now. As of Wednesday, there were 1,333 Clark County residents who had tested positive among 14,690 people tested, for a seven-day positivity rate of 10.2%, the state department of health reported. There were 52 deaths as of July 31, the local health department previously confirmed.
Yazel said that as of Tuesday, he was aware of 13 confirmed patients being treated at Clark Memorial Health for COVID-19, with several others considered likely cases but without confirmed test results. None were being treated in the ICU at that time.
"We saw the uptick in early-to-mid-July and about two weeks later, we saw a subsequent increase in hospitalizations," he said. "It's kind of plateaued; there's definitely more activity but I can't say it's continuing to rise.
"We've been in that mid-teens for a good week or so."
Both health officers say they will continue to keep a close watch on certain areas or situations that could lead to spread of the virus.
Official numbers from Clark Memorial Health and Baptist Health Floyd on the exact number of people being treated for the virus as of Thursday were not available.
