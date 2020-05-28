NEW ALBANY — Baptist Health is using enhanced cleaning and disinfecting measures, including some of the latest virus- and bacteria-killing technology, to help ensure the safety of patients, visitors and staff.
“Baptist Health has always been guided by the safety and needs of our patients and visitors so cleaning and disinfecting has always been a priority,” Matt Bailey, Baptist Health Floyd interim president, stated in a news release. “In the current environment, we have heightened these efforts and made investments in cutting-edge equipment that can create even safer environments.”
By the first week of June, all Baptist Health hospitals will be equipped with two tools that provide the latest technological advances in disinfecting: the Clorox Total 360 Electrostatic Sprayer System and the Clorox Optimum-UV Enlight system.
High-tech sanitizing
The Clorox Total 360 system is a high-level electrostatic spraying unit that dispenses disinfectant to provide 360-degree coverage of every surface within a room or area.
The system kills 99.9% of bacteria, including Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), as well as cold and flu viruses along with SARS-CoV-2, the strain of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
A more advanced disinfectant designed for use with the system will be available by mid-June. Baptist Health plans to use the new disinfectant, which will carry an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certification for its ability to kill the superbug Clostridium difficile (C. diff).
“C. diff and MRSA are two healthcare-associated infections that we target for prevention as they are resistant to some antibiotics,” said C.M. Hocker, Jr., MD, with Baptist Health Medical Group. “This gives us another valuable tool for keeping out patients safe. Safety is our top priority.”
UV light energy
The Clorox Optimum-UV Enlight system delivers a programmed dose of short-wavelength ultraviolet light (UV-C) to kill pathogens such as C. diff, MRSA and SARS-CoV-2.
After a patient has been discharged from the hospital, an Environmental Services staff member cleans the patient room with traditional cleaning methods. The staff member then positions the Optimum-UV Enlight system in the room, leaves the room shutting the door, and then activates the system via an iPad. A typical hospital patient room takes three 5-minute sessions to fully disinfect, with the staff member changing positions of the system after each 5-minute session.
Optimum-UV Enlight is able to compensate for room variables such as size, shape and contents to deliver the precise, lethal dose of UV energy needed.
Frequency increased
Baptist Health also has increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting in its hospitals as well as in its outpatient centers, Urgent Care clinics and Baptist Health Medical Group offices. All cleaning and disinfectant products being used have been deemed COVID-19 compliant by the EPA.
The system is also adhering to heightened Food and Drug Administration protocols for food services in hospitals, all of which require more frequent and labor-intensive cleaning and disinfecting efforts.
Here to stay
While the enhanced cleaning and disinfecting measures have been put in place in the wake of the current coronavirus outbreak, the protocols are likely to stay, said Rich Thomason, system executive director, Hospitality Services.
“The investment that technology and more frequent cleaning and disinfecting has required is something that Baptist Health feels strongly about and wants to maintain,” Thomason said. “We are dedicated to making sure that we’re providing the safest possible environment for everyone who enters our doors.”
