SOUTHERN INDIANA — With fewer things to do during pandemic lockdowns, days can seem exceptionally long.
The closure of a variety of businesses has made it more difficult for those living in Indiana to find ways to pass the time. Like the days, also growing longer and longer with the empty schedules is hair on Hoosier heads.
Starting Monday, shaggy heads will be able to receive a much-needed trim at barbershops and hair salons. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb recently announced that such establishments will be allowed to open on an appointment-only basis.
Though the shops will reopen, that doesn't mean the risks associated with the novel coronavirus have faded. To prevent the spread of the disease, owners and operators will adopt new practices to protect themselves and their clients.
Operating with appointments won't be much of a change for independent stylists. What will be different is how customers await their time block.
“We’re not opening shop up for people to wait," said Scottie Maples, owner of the Clipper Barber and Styling Shop in downtown Jeffersonville. "It’s only natural you get there a little early normally. We’re going to require anybody that has an appointment to stay in their vehicle, and our barbers will come out and get you one by one."
Like all barbershops in the area, the Clipper has been shut down for nearly two months. Stylists like Candice Frederick, who is in her seventh year at the shop, are booked solid for roughly three weeks.
Frederick said her usuals have been in contact in anticipation of the opening. She knows that they will be eager to get haircuts, and the Clipper often serves as a hangout spot, too.
But lobbies and waiting rooms will be mostly off-limits in the coming weeks. There will be some exceptions, such as parents, children and caregivers.
"It'll be weird, because people are going to want to walk in and wait their turn like they usually do," Frederick said. "But we're going to have to turn them away... We can't change it. That's just the rule right now."
Garb of both client and stylist will change a bit, too. The governor's order requires more safety precautions, such as face masks.
Teia Young, who co-owns About Face Spa and Salon on Charlestown Road in New Albany with sister Shana Totten, said her shop will be enacting those measures and then some. Being safe will be important for her and her booth renters, as they have to catch up on six weeks of appointments that were canceled due to the shutdown.
"We will be taking our stylists' temperatures every day, as well as when clients come in," Young said. "If anything is elevated, we will immediately send people home. We’ll be wearing gloves. We’re booking extra time between clients to make sure we’re taking extra steps to disinfect everything, including mirrors, stations, products. We are putting up partitions in between the stations that are not six feet apart."
Young's husband is welding the dividers, which will go up before the reopening. Aestheticians will also don extra gear.
“I just want to keep everybody protected," she said. "I want our place to be the healthiest environment possible. I want clients to feel comfortable coming, as well our girls working for us. I want everybody to feel safe.”
Sharing that sentiment is Mark Scott, owner of 52 Pearl Street Barber & Style in downtown New Albany. Scott said he's looking forward to embracing the "new normal" of extra precautions.
His chairs will be a little farther apart than usual, and each client will get a fresh cape for their cuts. The most obvious change will be the barricades separating each station.
“I’ve installed clear dividers between the chairs," Scott said. "The sides are blocked, so if somebody turns their head and sneezes, it’s not going to go into the next chair.”
The plastic strips will eventually be replaced by plexiglass to make the dividers sturdier. Helping with the cleanliness will be sanitizing stations, with hand cleaner and wipes, set up throughout the shop.
Scott has even gone as far as to replace faucets, soap dispensers and light switches with touchless sensors to decrease the spread of germs. He'll also wear a mask and a face shield for each client, something he's wanted to do for a quite some time.
"Even when things clear up, I think I’ll continue wearing a mask," he said. "I wanted to do it for years, but I didn’t want to be that one ‘weirdo’ wearing one. Now, we can all be in it together.”
