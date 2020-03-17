INDIANA — A second person has died from COVID-19 in Indiana, the Indiana State Department of Health reported this morning.
That patient was a Johnson County resident over 60 years old who had been hospitalized, according to a news release. The state's total also rose to 30 positive cases with the addition of six new — two people from Lake County, two from Franklin and two from Marion. There have been 159 people tested. The cases have been seen in 15 of the state's 92 counties.
Indiana officials announced the first death on Monday, a Marion County resident over 60. Monday and Tuesday also brought the first two cases identified in Southern Indiana, both in Floyd County. An epidemiological investigation has been launched
The centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of Sunday at 4 p.m., there have been 3,487 cases diagnosed in the U.S. in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
