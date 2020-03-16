The 146th Kentucky Derby will be postponed until September, according to multiple published reports Monday night, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Derby will be moved to Sept. 5, the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend.
It will mark the first time that the Run for the Roses will not take place on the first Saturday in May since 1945, when it was delayed until June due to World War II.
The Kentucky Oaks will also be postponed until September.
Monday afternoon Churchill Downs Incorporated released a statement saying that a major announcement "regarding the timing" of the 146th Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby would be released at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
