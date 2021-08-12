JEFFERSONVILLE — Catalyst Rescue Mission, Jeffersonville’s only homeless shelter, has tightened some operations and intake procedures to continue to protect the resident population from COVID-19.
A person seeking shelter at Catalyst now has to show either proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the previous three days, and those who have a negative test but aren’t fully vaccinated have to wear a mask at all times in the facility.
Staff can assist potential residents in getting a test and vaccination, but Catalyst Director Jim Moon said that’s slowed a bit lately due to the lack of rapid tests available and a recent supply issue with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which may be a better option for some with housing insecurity.
“If they don’t already have it with them in hand they’re going to have to wait until the tests come back,” Moon said. “If they want to get vaccinated, we’ll get them scheduled for a vaccination.”
LifeSpring Health Systems did the first round of vaccinations at the shelter in early March, and Moon said that even with a changeover with some residents since then, most are vaccinated — 56 out of 58 staying there.
“So we’re getting them vaccinated and getting them tested but it’s taking a little longer in the process, due to those things,” he said. “We’re still able to provide the shelter. It’s just the timing when they receive the shelter.”
The shift in operations follows a lapse in grant funding at the end of June. The funding had allowed the shelter to safely quarantine all new intakes, as well as anyone who tested positive for COVID, at local hotels and motels for 10 to 14 days.
The $729,000 grant was awarded by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration in late 2020. Before that, the shelter had several large tents outside to quarantine new intakes or people with the disease or its symptoms.
Moon said that since the shelter has been unable to provide the quarantine space when the grant ended, they’re still receiving calls from people inquiring about it.
“We haven’t seen any COVID in the building, but we have had tons of calls from people who are on the street or at hospitals or being released from jail on in treatment facilities who have contracted COVID and they’re looking for places to quarantine,” he said. Moon added that the shelter is in touch with the state to try to secure more funding for quarantine space.
In the meantime, those at the shelter also have some restrictions to help keep the population safe. Those who are vaccinated are allowed a one-hour pass per day to leave, in addition to any doctor or other appointments. Those who are unvaccinated don’t have that option. Before vaccines were widely available, the shelter was on lockdown — people could only leave for necessary appointments and still be able to return to the shelter.
Moon said staff is still seeing a normal number of people seeking shelter, and that there are spaces available in both the men’s and women’s section, although more are free in the women’s area.
Those who need shelter should call Catalyst at 812-285-1197 for an intake assessment.
“We assess people based upon certain criteria because we realize there’s certain people we’re unable to provide shelter for,” Moon said. “We take probably about 90% of everybody who calls, but we can’t take everybody.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.