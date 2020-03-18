CHARLESTOWN — The Charlestown City Council has unanimously passed a resolution to close city hall for in-person business effective at noon Wednesday, and to pay city employees who are unable to work due to COVID-19.
The resolution was the only item of business discussed at an emergency meeting held Wednesday morning at the Charleston City Hall, soon after Mayor Treva Hodges passed a similar executive order with a shorter time frame related to the novel coronavirus.
The resolution states that starting at noon Wednesday, access to all municipal buildings will be restricted to city employees deemed essential for operations until further notice; those who are able to do so will be working from home with the same pay. Residents will be able to contact the appropriate offices for assistance with city business during this time, although some operations may be restricted or limited.
Essential services such as public safety, wastewater management and sanitation will continue. Employees who are unable to work due to illness, or closure will receive their same pay and benefits.
Public meetings will be broadcast live via the city's Facebook page and residents are encouraged to watch remotely. Public comments may be emailed to Mayor@CityofCharlestown.com or mailed directed to the Office of the Mayor, 304 Main Cross St., Charlestown, Ind., 47111. Comments must be received no later than an hour before the start of the meeting to be read into the public record that day.
"This does not change the regular operations of the city," Hodges said after the meeting. "Sanitation will continue to work, parks maintenance will continue to work, wastewater will continue to work."
While almost identical to the one Hodges passed that morning for a seven-day order, the resolution offers better protection to city employees.
"If those workers begin to exhibit signs of the illness, they don't feel the pressure to come to work, we want them to stay home for 14 days," Hodges said. "It's completely unfair to add to the economic impact of this event by not paying them. They'll receive the average of their weekly pay so far this year if they are required to stay home."
The meeting came less than a day after Clark and Floyd County governments took similar action to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, and the city made a decision Tuesday night to hold Wednesday's meeting. But Charlestown City Council attorney Mike Gillenwater questioned the legality of the meeting, having been published to the public less than 48 hours before it happened. He encouraged the council to wait.
"I understand that there are circumstances under which meetings can be held on an emergency basis when there is insufficient time to provide notice," he said, giving example such as Hurricane Ike in 2008 and the Henryville tornado in 2012.
"If there is something that is so urgent that you have to act immediately and it can't wait for 48 hours, then you can declare this to be an emergency...[but] I think it's a slippery slope when you find reasons to sidestep the Open Door Laws."
On Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order for further steps to be taken during the public health emergency, which he had declared 10 days before. It includes that public meetings should be "limited only to essential matters critical to the operations of the governmental agency or entity for the duration of this public health emergency," in part. It also states that meeting notices and agendas may be posted electronically; it does not mention timeframes.
Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt published a decision on the governor's order, which Gillenwater distributed to the council.
Charlestown City Attorney Mickey Weber said the meeting was legitimate.
"Given that the United States president [and the] governor of the state of Indiana have both declared a pubic health state of emergency, I think it's hard to take the position that this does not constitute an emergency," Weber said.
Hodges maintained that they were in order.
"This is not a special meeting of the common council, this is an emergency meeting of the common council," she said.
And although the public was allowed to attend the meeting, "we did strongly encourage everyone just to attend virtually," Hodges said. "We live-stream the meetings and so that was our preference. The whole point of this meeting was to protect our public, and so having a room full of people certainly violates what we're trying to accomplish."
She said it was important to practice social distancing, wash hands, avoid going out unless necessary.
"I want everybody to stay home," she said. "I know that it's tempting to panic — we want to go to the store and everybody wants to buy everything up. Just continue shopping as normal. We're not under a forced quarantine, we're just asking people to self quarantine.
"Just stay calm and we'll do what Charlestown always does. We'll rally together, we'll take care of each other and we'll get through this."
