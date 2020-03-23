CHARLESTOWN — In accordance with Executive Order 20-08 issued Monday by Gov., Eric Holcomb, the City of Charlestown will comply with the stay-at-home protocols put into place by the state.
All public and private gatherings of any number of people are prohibited, and all public recreation locations including all City of Charlestown public parks and playground areas are closed.
Residents may still leave their homes for essential travel and activities.
“Let me assure you that we do not have a supply shortage for your needs, therefore there is no reason to hoard food and products. You may still leave your home to get the items you need and should shop only for your requirements," Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges said. "Hoarding creates a demand where none is needed and diminishes the opportunity for those among us who are on complete home isolation from acquiring their needed supplies.”
If you or a loved one or neighbor is a member of a high-risk category and you have no other relative, friend, or neighbor who can provide assistance, you are encouraged to enroll in the city’s Outreach Assistance Program at http://www.cityofcharlestown.com/aop
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.