CHARLESTOWN — Someone at Charlestown Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19, the school confirmed in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
“Only the parents of those students who are considered close contacts of the person who has tested positive for COVID-19 will be contacted,” said Renee Markoski, executive assistant to the superintendent of Great Clark County Schools, in the news release.
“They will be asked to have their child begin a 14-day quarantine and to contact their child’s health care provider for testing options and further guidance.”
Close contacts would be those students who were within six feet of the person who tested positive for longer than 15 minutes, she continued. The school did not specify whether the positive case was for a student or a staff member.
Markoski said the school is working with the Clark County Health Department to follow proper protocols.
“All parents should monitor their children daily for signs and symptoms of possible COVID-19,” she said. “The building will be deep cleaned and sanitized before children return to school on Thursday.”
Multiple positive cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the school system since it reopened for in-person instruction last week.
On Tuesday, Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said schools have been following proper protocols when dealing with positive cases.
“As schools open, this is one of the things we have to navigate,” he said. “Obviously, we don’t want any cases, but I’ve been happy with each school’s response, and we’re all working through it together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.