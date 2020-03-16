CHARLESTOWN— As Charlestown officials continue to monitor the ever-changing status of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the community, they are putting in place measures to help the elderly and other at-risk populations.
Following the advice of local, state and national health experts, Mayor Treva Hodges encouraged residents to engage in self-imposed social distancing behavior to help contain the outbreak. "If you do not have to go out, don’t. If you have an event planned, cancel it," Hodges stated in a news release. "If you were going on vacation, stay home. I understand how difficult such decisions can be. I’m calling upon us all to do the hard things required of such situations."
The mayor said that the lack of confirmed cases at this time in Clark County does not mean that the virus is not here, but simply reflects the limited testing available. "Please assume that the virus is here and monitor your symptoms. If you become ill with a fever, cough, and/or shortness of breath, stay home and call your medical provider for advice on how to proceed," she said. "If at any time you believe you are in medical crisis, call 911 and tell them your symptoms."
In order to help encourage healthy social distancing strategies, the City of Charlestown in partnership with the Charlestown Township Trustee is implementing an Assistance Outreach Program. Residents who are unable to leave their homes due to age, disability, or high-risk factors for infection, or if they become infected and are homebound until healed, they can enroll in the Assistance Outreach Program by visiting the following link: http://www.CityofCharlestown.com/AOP/
A city representative will contact enrollees daily to check on them and to inquire if they are in need of food or supplies. If so, the representative will put the resident in contact with volunteers who can assist. For more information, call City Hall at 812-256-3422 or the mayor’s city cell phone at 502-297-4390, or the Trustee’s Office at 812-256-2104.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.