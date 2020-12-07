CHARLESTOWN — Family, friends and colleagues bade farewell Monday to Charlestown City Police Sgt. TeJuan Johnson, who lost his battle with COVID-19 last week.
Johnson, 47, who served 13 years with the department, died Dec. 2 at Clark Memorial Health, nearly three weeks after being diagnosed with the virus. A Celebration of Life was Monday, followed by a procession through Charlestown that stopped at the police headquarters for a final 10-42 call before heading to Crown Hill Cemetery in New Washington.
"It's extra hard for us in any of the first responder community — police, fire EMS or frontline healthcare workers," said Dr. Eric Yazel, Clark County health officer who also works in the ER. "We're seeing it firsthand and that makes it really difficult but what adds gravity to that is when you see friends, family or one of your own get sick or pass away. It just really hits home on the risks of our job every day and the severity.
"Clark County, more than any other place I've ever been in my life, the first responder community is very close knit. We have a very very tight bond and to see one of our own pass, it hits very hard."
Johnson also served his community by providing security at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany and St. Stephens Baptist Church in Jeffersonville, according to his obituary. He was a member of Church of the Living God in Louisville.
The city's annual Christmas light display in the square was expected to remain lit in blue until Johnson was laid to rest, and his patrol unit is stationed outside the police headquarters where flowers and notes may be left. To assist the department with food, donations or other assistance during this difficult time, contact Ryley Biggs at 812-989-0333 or RyleyNicole560@gmail.com.
A fund to assist Sgt. Johnson's family has been established at New Washington State Bank.
