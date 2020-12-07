CHARLESTOWN — Family, friends and community members will gather today to honor Charlestown City Police Sgt. TeJuan Johnson, who lost his battle with COVID-19 last week at 47. To watch the livestream of his services that begin at noon, click here.
Johnson, who served 13 years with the department, died Dec. 2 at Clark Memorial Health, nearly three weeks after being diagnosed with the virus. Visitation was held Sunday at Charlestown High School and is ongoing today until his Celebration of Life service begins at noon, according to the city.
A procession carrying Sgt. Johnson to his final resting place will begin between 3 and 4 p.m., starting at Charlestown High School, stopping at the Charlestown City Police Headquarters at 703 E. Main St. for his final 10-42 call before heading to Crown Hill Cemetery in New Washington.
Community members are invited to gather along Market Street during this time to honor the fallen officer with signs, flags and any other displays of respect.
The city's annual Christmas light display in the square will remain lit in all blue in honor of Sgt. Johnson until he is laid to rest, and his patrol unit is stationed outside the police headquarters where flowers and notes may be left. To assist the department with food, donations or other assistance during this difficult time, contact Ryley Biggs at 812-989-0333 or RyleyNicole560@gmail.com.
A fund to assist Sgt. Johnson's family has been established at New Washington State Bank.
