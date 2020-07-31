CHARLESTOWN — A Charlestown High School student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a phone message left for parents this afternoon from principal Amy Cook.
Parents of students considered close contacts of the student who tested positive will be separately contacted and asked to have their child begin a 14-day quarantine, contact their healthcare provider for testing options, and monitor for symptoms of the virus. Close contacts include anyone who has been within six feet of the student for more than 15 minutes.
There was no information provided as to when the student tested positive. Wednesday was the first day of classes for the 2020-21 school year in Greater Clark County Schools, which is offering both in-person and online instruction.
The principal also encouraged all Charlestown High School parents to monitor their children for symptoms, and said that the facilities will be deep-cleaned before students return Monday.
A representative of Greater Clark County Schools said the district will be working closely with the Clark County Health Department to ensure safety.
