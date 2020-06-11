SOUTHERN INDIANA — It’s been almost three months since most Southern Indiana public meetings have been conducted in-person.
With state restrictions on public operations set to be lifted July 4, local officials are planning how to resume meetings while still providing for the safety of the public and themselves.
Once Gov. Eric Holcomb ends the order, government meetings are required to be held in-person. Members of those government boards, commissions and councils may attend meetings virtually if they elect to, but they will not be allowed to cast a vote.
Floyd County Council President Brad Striegel said barriers will likely be set up to maintain six feet of distance for members of the public who attend meetings at Pineview Government Center.
“We’re keeping our options open,” Striegel said Thursday.
The council has yet to adopt a formal policy for how meetings will be conducted, but Striegel said the general plan is to resume in-person gatherings for the body’s first meeting in July.
The Floyd County Commissioners also meet at Pineview Government Center. Commissioners President Shawn Carruthers said they will likely meet in-person beginning with the July 7 meeting.
The county is also preparing to return all staff to normal operations.
“That Monday (July 6) we’re looking at trying to bring in and get all of our employees ramped up and staffing offices in full while following CDC guidelines and proper social distancing where it can happen,” he said.
Some of the offices are “cramped,” which will make it harder to practice social distancing, he continued. In those situations, the county will provide hand sanitizer and put a focus on keeping the offices clean and safe, Carruthers said.
Jeffersonville City Council President Matt Owen said the council wants to be on the same page with Mayor Mike Moore so that it follows the same guidelines as other city boards that will be returning to in-person meetings.
While Owen said many of the council members are eager to return to regular meetings, he added there’s a concern because “we also have some council members who are themselves at-risk to the virus and everything that comes with that.”
While he praised the technology that’s made it possible for meetings to be held virtually during the pandemic, he added that in-person meetings are more conducive to the business of government.
“The communication is easier amongst the council and the public when we’re all able to be in the same place,” Owen said.
New Albany City Council members held a lengthy discussion last week about resuming in-person meetings.
Councilman Greg Phipps’ resolution initially called for the council to reduce meetings from twice to once a month if the body decides COVID-19 exposure continues to pose a risk to public health after the state of emergency is lifted.
Additionally, the council could elect to require all members and attendees to wear a mask and maintain proper social distancing during in-person meetings.
Several amendments to the resolution’s language were offered and some were approved as part of the measure, including removing the part that would limit meetings to once a month.
One issue with social distancing for the New Albany council is the size of the third-floor assembly room of the City-County Building where the body convenes. Councilman Pat McLaughlin said social distancing regulations would severely limit the number of people who could attend a meeting in-person.
The council discussed using other, larger locations to host meetings to account for social distancing.
Councilman Josh Turner also stated his concern about the ability for the public to comment during virtual meetings, as the resolution included some language establishing guidelines for submitting public comments until the emergency order is lifted.
On the topic of safety, Councilman Al Knable said that based on discussions with officials from the Floyd County Building Authority, there will be temperature checks and other safety procedures implemented once the City-County Building reopens July 6.
