JEFFERSONVILLE — The Clark County Commissioners have announced a return to in-person public meetings, starting Thursday.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m. in Room 418 of the Clark County government building, 501 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville. Social distancing and limitations on the number of people in the audience will be enforced in accordance with local, state and federal guidelines until further notice, according to a news release. The public is encouraged to watch the meetings through livestream at www.co.clark.in.us.
Public comments may be mailed ahead of time to arichey@co-clark.in.us. Anyone wishing to be placed on the agenda must contact the commissioners’ office no later than 4 p.m. on meeting days.
The commissioners released a statement Monday outlining the safety procedures that will be followed when the county government center building reopens to in-person business, which is expected to be Monday, May 18. For more information, go to the Clark County government website at www.co.clark.in.us/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.