SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Clark County Health Department is awaiting state guidance on how to proceed with the additional 1,200 vaccine doses it received this week, in light of new information recently issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on second doses.
The health department reported Monday that an additional 1,200 doses had been received for use in the mass vaccination clinic that opened a few weeks ago, for a total of 1,600 available this week. Appointments for the first 400 doses had already been scheduled, and the health department planned to reopen registration Tuesday for the additional 1,200, to be given later this week.
But Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said he wants to be clear on when they would get second doses for those patients, since a more defined window has been issued.
Initial information from the CDC when the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were rolled out in late 2020 was that a second dose should be given no earlier than 21 days after the first with Pfizer and 28 days after the first with Moderna, while trying to adhere to as close to that 21- or 28-day mark as possible.
On Thursday, the CDC updated its website to reflect that while health-care professionals should try to stick to the recommended three- or four-week timetable for second doses, if necessary patients can be scheduled to receive the second dose up to six weeks after the first. But it cautioned that there are limited data on efficacy after the six-week period. The new guidance also says the second dose may be given up to four days before the three- or four-week window when necessary.
Yazel said the health department will confer with state health officials on whether this means those administering the vaccine should consider holding any current supply to ensure there is a second dose available within the six-week timeframe.
“It is entirely possible that we may be able to proceed as planned, we just want to be cautious to ensure we are appropriately positioned to vaccinate all our citizens within the recommended time frame,” he said Tuesday in a text message.
Since vaccinations began in Clark and Floyd counties in mid-December starting with the Pfizer product at Clark Memorial Health in Jeffersonville and Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, clinics have been directed to administer what they have and schedule for what has been committed for the following week. They have not held back doses, as they have been instructed to await future shipments for the second doses.
This would mean that if the health department received 100 doses, they would administer 100 doses and give the second shots with future shipments. However, before the latest CDC information, there was not a clear recommendation on how long after the three- or four-week window patients could get the second shot.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said the recent CDC change with second doses will not affect the roughly 1,000 doses already scheduled to be given this week at the community mass vaccination site operated by the health department in that county. He said the increase from three or four weeks to six “is good in the sense that it could give us some slack in the system” or more time available for those second doses.
But, he added, the recent directive could be coming ahead of issues on the horizon at the federal level, and that he’s “concerned about future supply problems.”
Both the Clark and Floyd County mass vaccination clinics have been operating at lower capacity than they’re capable of since opening a few weeks ago. The first week, both counties had 600 doses each for the clinics, which are separate from the hospital supply. The second week, Clark County received 400 doses and Floyd county had 1,400. This week, Clark County has 1,600 and Floyd 1,000.
Eligibility in Indiana is now open to health-care workers, first responders and anyone older than 70. To check appointment availability and schedule a vaccine, go to www.ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Appointments are only scheduled for the amount of vaccine on hand or already committed.
