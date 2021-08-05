CLARK COUNTY — As Clark County's COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to levels not seen since the start of the year, the Clark County courts will return to largely online operations through the end of the month, however the courthouse itself remains open to the public at this time.
A courts representative confirmed that starting Monday, the courts will be closed to most in-person activity, with hearings taking place via Zoom. Exceptions would be emergency hearings, and the courts are still determining how any jury trials during this time would be handled. The judges will review the order Aug. 31 to determine if it needs to be extended.
The announcement comes one day after Clark County was elevated to orange on the Indiana Department of Health's color-coded map that shows spread of the disease. Updated every Wednesday, a county's color is based on the number of weekly new COVID cases per 100,000 residents, and the seven-day positivity rate for all tests. Blus shows the least spread and red the highest; Floyd County remains at yellow.
On Thursday, the state department of health announced in its daily numbers 60 new cases in Clark County, of the state's 1,899 new cases in one day.
Guidance from the state's Resuming Court Operations Task Force outlines how county courts should proceed based on where their county falls on the color-coded map. For orange, the task force recommends moving most hearings to remote, limiting gatherings to 50 people or less, limiting court attendance to attorneys and parties involved in emergency hearings, allowing most, if not all, staff to work from home and refraining from issuing civil warrants.
