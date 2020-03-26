INDIANA — There are now at least 10 positive cases of COVID-19 in Clark County and seven in Floyd, according to the most recent information from the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, there were 645 cases confirmed across the state, with 17 deaths. Overall, 4,651 people have been tested.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, there have been 54,453 cases in the U.S. with 737 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.