INDIANAPOLIS — The number of deaths due to COVID-19 has reached 100 in Clark County, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday. This includes one new death recorded from the previous day.
The most recent report, which reflects numbers as of the end of the previous day, shows that there have been 7,161 cases reported in Clark County, 119 of them new. In Floyd County, there have been 4,406 cases, 79 new, with 85 deaths total.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate for unique individuals from Dec. 4 to 10 is 23.8% in Clark County, 21.4% in Floyd County and 24.5 in Indiana.
Statewide, 6,458 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 447,190 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 6,860 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 79 from the previous day. Another 320 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,477,734 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,461,562 on Wednesday. A total of 5,102,994 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
